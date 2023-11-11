BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. 27,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 139,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

BeyondSpring Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of BeyondSpring

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

