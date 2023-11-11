Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCYC. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

