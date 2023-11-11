Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Up 240.3% in October

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,600 shares, an increase of 240.3% from the October 15th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

