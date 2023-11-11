Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 136,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 59,328 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIOX. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.20 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of crop productivity solutions. The firm includes seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition.

