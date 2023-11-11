BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.19

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 654003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

