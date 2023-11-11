Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $224.79 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after buying an additional 541,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.