Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37, RTT News reports. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $14.50-15.00 EPS.

BIIB stock opened at $224.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

