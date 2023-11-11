BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,718 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $285,013,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

