BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,770 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $99.56 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.56%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.