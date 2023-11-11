Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Up 1%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €42.60 ($45.81) and last traded at €42.40 ($45.59). Approximately 307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.00 ($45.16).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $843.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.55.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

