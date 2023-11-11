Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.15 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIRK. Williams Trading assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.54.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Price Performance

Birkenstock Company Profile

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $42.96.

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.