Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of BGI opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

