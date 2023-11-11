BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $665.31 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $651.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.59.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

