Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Down 66.2% in October

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the October 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Bluejay Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $17.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($1.25). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Further Reading

