BMO Capital Markets Lowers Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $112.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $928,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $928,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,895 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

