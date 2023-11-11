BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 2,479 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

