BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $149.66 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average of $149.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

