BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.85.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.3 %

HUBS stock opened at $428.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.16. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.50 and a 1 year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

