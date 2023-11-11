BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 4,558 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $68.10.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.