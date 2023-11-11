BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 84,893 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

