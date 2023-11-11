BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 25,465.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

