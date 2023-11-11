BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,166 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.5 %

FICO stock opened at $996.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $893.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $834.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $568.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,002.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

