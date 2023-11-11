BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 871.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 11,612.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FOX by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,137 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.