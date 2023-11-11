BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 571.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,922 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 11,037.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $122.20 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $301,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

