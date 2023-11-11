BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,035 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in PTC by 14.6% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

