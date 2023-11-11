BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 35,971 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 5,456.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 95,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $880,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,648,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,715,457.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,687,906 shares of company stock valued at $15,511,567. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

