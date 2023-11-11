BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 46,348 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.
Humana Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of HUM opened at $493.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.39 and a 200 day moving average of $486.47. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.
Humana Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
