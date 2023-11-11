BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 46,348 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

Shares of HUM opened at $493.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.39 and a 200 day moving average of $486.47. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

