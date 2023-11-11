BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 665 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 71.7% during the second quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $118.35 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.