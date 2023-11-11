BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 80,679 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,679 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Ball by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,453,000 after buying an additional 2,878,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $62,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

