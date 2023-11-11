BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 92,863 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,863 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 78.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth $127,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NVRO stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $544.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

