BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $937.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

