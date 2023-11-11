BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

