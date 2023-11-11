Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $4,000.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 2.1 %

BKNG opened at $3,074.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,002.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,873.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking has a one year low of $1,899.31 and a one year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $2,397,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.