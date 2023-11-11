Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Bowleven Stock Down 23.1 %

BLVN opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bowleven has a 1-year low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

About Bowleven

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

