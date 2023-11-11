Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Bowleven Stock Down 23.1 %
BLVN opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bowleven has a 1-year low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
About Bowleven
