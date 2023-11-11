Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 3,336 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,692,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

