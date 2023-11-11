Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 9,208 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,648,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.