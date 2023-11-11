Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $180.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

