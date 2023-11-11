Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

VMI opened at $201.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

