Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $474,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Leidos were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Leidos by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Leidos by 74.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Leidos by 167.1% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

