Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $500,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

