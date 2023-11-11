Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,379 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,242,000 after acquiring an additional 481,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

