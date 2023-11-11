Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $409,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

