Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $636,000 Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $1,116,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $1,116,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,247 shares of company stock worth $4,448,922 in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.7 %

RYAN stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 0.46. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

