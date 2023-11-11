Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 404 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

