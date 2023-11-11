Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 427 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $137.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

