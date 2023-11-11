Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $517.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $518.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

