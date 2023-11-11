Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 150 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $76.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.



The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.



