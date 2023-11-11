Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 199 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Elevance Health by 22.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $458.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.81.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

