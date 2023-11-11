Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $685,000 Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Price Performance

MTRN opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $74.90 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58.

Materion Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRN

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.