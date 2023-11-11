Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 88.8% in October

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the October 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

