Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 88.8% in October

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the October 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

